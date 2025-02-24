COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We will finally begin our long awaited warm-up this week! We will stay rain free beginning the work week with cool mornings and warm afternoons in the low 70s.

TONIGHT: We’ve had a few light showers this afternoon across the southern half of our viewing area. These showers will continue to diminish through the overnight hours. Tonight, overnight lows will fall into the mid 30s with a mostly cloudy sky.

TOMORROW: Here is our warm-up! Temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s by the afternoon with a mixture of sun and clouds. It’ll be a good day to spend outdoors with a light jacket and some sunglasses!

CONTINUING TO WARM: If you like temperatures in the 70s like me, you’ll love what is to come Tuesday and Wednesday! High pressure will settle to the south near the Gulf Coast, helping to bring southerly flow back to Northeast Mississippi. By the afternoon Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will be in the low 70s. Overnight Wednesday, a cold front will pass through the region bringing a few showers and milder temps in the 60s by Thursday afternoon.