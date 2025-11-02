Cool Sunday To End The Week!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- A small chance of showers tonight/Sunday morning will give way to a cool day Sunday. We then begin to slowly warm up to start off next week.

TONIGHT: A few small showers are possible to the far northeast, but otherwise look for mostly cloudy skies as lows drop into the low 40s.

SUNDAY: We end our week cool once again as highs only reach into the low 60s. Our best chance of seeing showers will be in the morning, although very slim. As we head towards the afternoon and evening look for cloud cover to decrease to mostly clear conditions.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: High Pressure will look to work its way into Northeast Mississippi and West Alabama to start off the week. This will help keep us mostly clear and slowly start increasing our temperatures back towards our average of the low 70s.