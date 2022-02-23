Cool temperatures return as rain chances diminish

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Rain chances gradually die off heading into the weekend following two days of steady rain totals earlier this week. A cold front Thursday brings the cool air back to the region, knocking highs down into the 40s and 50s and lows down to the 30s. Cloudy skies will persist through the weekend and into next week, keeping temperatures down.

WEDNESDAY: The chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms still remains after our severe weather day on Tuesday. Any rain that does fall will be mostly concentrated in the afternoon and evening hours, and no storms should be severe. Highs take a huge dip back down into the 50s Thursday afternoon as cooler air rushes back into the region. Lows stay mild in the 50s however.