Cool Tonight, Warmer Tomorrow, Showers and Storms Next Week

SUMMARY: We’ll continue to see quiet weather this weekend with high temperatures getting back to normal near the lower 80s. Sunshine continues through Sunday with showers and thunderstorms returning to the picture next week.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies tonight with temperatures cooling in the mid-50s for our overnight lows.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a passing cloud or two. Overall, a beautiful day in store with highs in the low-to-mid 80s and overnight lows in the 60s.

MONDAY: Intervals of clouds and sun in the morning becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. A stray shower in the afternoon may be expected with high temperatures in the low 80s and overnight lows in the 60s. Winds will be breezy at times out of the SSE around 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the SE around 10-15 MPH. High temperatures remain in the low 80s and overnight lows in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: A bit warmer with highs in the mid-80s and a stray shower or thunderstorm possible. Overnight lows in the 60s.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY: Continuing to see chances for a shower or thunderstorm through Friday with highs remaining warm in the mid-to-upper 80s. A mix of sun and clouds looks to be the main story for Saturday!