Cool and Unpredictable Weather Ahead

TONIGHT: Skies will continue to clear leaving partly cloudy skies and very cold temperatures. Lows will be in the low 20s, but with winds at 8-12 mph, it may feel like it’s in the low teens if you head outside.

THURSDAY: With more sunshine we look to warm up a touch more into the mid 40s. Winds will also calm down as the high pressure settles over the region. Lows overnight will remain in the low 20s.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY: Once the high pressure moves to our south and east, winds will begin to shift from the south, bringing slightly warmer air into the region. Highs Friday should be in the upper 40s and close to 50 by Saturday. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Our next system moves through on Sunday and right now it looks favorable for some wintry precipitation. It isn’t a sure bet though. The models are all over the place as far as temperature and amount of precipitation, so we could see anything from a “warm” (low 40s) and dry New Year or we could see a cold freezing rain. As we get closer, we’ll have a better idea which model solution may be more correct.

NEXT WEEK: All the models suggest that 2018 will start much cooler than normal, the question is how much below normal. Right now models are saying highs for Monday and Tuesday could be anywhere from 22-40 degrees with lows between 9 and 22 degrees. As of now, we are hedging our bets between the models, so we are going with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s with lows in the mid and upper teens. Either way we will remain very sunny as the arctic high settles over the southeast.