Cooler air and more rain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Cooler air maintains with the end of the week. Several more chances for rain are in the forecast. Don’t put away the rain gear yet, folks!

THURSDAY NIGHT: Heavy cloud coverage and light showers will be possible through the evening. Locally heavy showers will become possible during the overnight hours and into Friday morning. Overnight low temperatures will be in the middle 40s.

FRIDAY: Heavy showers and rumbles of thunder are possible during the morning and afternoon. By late afternoon, most of the rain should clear out but will leave plenty of cloud coverage behind. Low temperatures overnight will not change much, only dropping into the upper 40s.

WEEKEND: Conditions try to dry out and warm up on Saturday, as cloud coverage lightens some and temperatures climb back into the upper 60s. Sunday… even warmer! Back to the lower 70s. Rain chance will be returning late Sunday and continuing with heavier accumulation into the beginning of next week.