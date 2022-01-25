Cooler air rushing in, beautiful weather to come

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Northerly breeze will be felt this afternoon as cooler air rushes into the region.

TUESDAY NIGHT – Mostly clear skies will lead to a cold night with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chills in the teens! Bundle up if you’re heading out!

REST OF WEEK – Things look to stay calm as high pressure dominants our weather pattern. We’ll flip-flop back and forth between the 40s and 50s for the rest of the work week. Highs in the upper 40s on Wednesday and upper 50s on Thursday. Clouds and wind increases late Thursday and into Friday as our next front approaches. Friday and Saturday will be cool after the front passes, but we’ll warm back up to start the new work week. Highs in the low 60s on Sunday and Monday.