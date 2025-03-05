Cooler but still windy Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Tuesday’s storms are out, but gusty winds will remain for Wednesday as cooler air returns.

WEDNESDAY: Another day, another wind advisory. Expect westerly winds to gust up to 30-40 mph much of the day with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will top out in the 50s, and no rain is expected.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Most of the gusty winds will relax, leaving a calmer overnight with a clearing sky. This should allow temperatures to drop into the 30s area-wide.

THU/FRI: We’ll see a good supply of sunshine both days with highs staying in the 50s Thursday. Friday brings back the warmth as highs reach the low 70s.

WEEKEND: Scattered showers and perhaps a storm become possible Saturday afternoon as another front moves through the region. Showers could linger early Sunday, but most areas will begin drying out through the day.