Cooler day for Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Happy Thanksgiving from WCBI Weather! We have a cool day in store, with temperatures remaining in the 50’s over the next few days.

THANKSGIVING: A small shower is possible during the very early morning hours for our northwestern counties, but we’ll all be dry by sunrise. Partly cloudy conditions are expected today, with afternoon high temperatures in the mid-50’s.

FRIDAY: It’ll be a cold morning, with temperatures in the 20’s before sunrise. Temperatures will slowly climb into the low-50’s. You’ll want the jacket if you are heading to the Egg Bowl! No rain is expected on Friday.

WEEKEND: Rain chances are back in the forecast for this weekend. Showers and storms will move into our area on Saturday evening, with rain lasting through Sunday. By Sunday afternoon, we’ll be mostly dry with a few isolated showers possible. High temperatures will be in the mid-50’s this weekend.