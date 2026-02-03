Cooler mid-week, staying dry

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Cooler air moves in behind the front. But rain will dry out!

TUESDAY NIGHT: Rain showers will continue tracking to the East/SE through the rest of the evening. Heavy clouds will maintain into Wednesday. Overnight lows will drop into the low to middle 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Behind Tuesday’s front, cooler air will be rushing in. This will keep temperatures in the middle 40s. It will be a bit breezy too, with wind gusts up to 20MPH. Clouds will be slow to clear throughout the day. Lows will fall below freezing, into the middle 20s.

THURSDAY: Another cooler day. Afternoon highs will be in the middle 40s again. It will be a mostly sunny and dry day though! Lows will stay cold another night, dropping below freezing.