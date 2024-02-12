Cooler Temperatures & More Sunshine Tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Lingering showers and heavy cloud coverage clears out of the area tonight. Clear skies and cooler temperatures stick around over the next few days ahead of our next rain chance this weekend.

TONIGHT – Heavy cloud coverage and a few isolated showers will linger until late tonight as this low pressure system moves off to the northeast. Gradual clearing throughout the overnight period allows for our low temperatures to drop back into the mid 30s tonight.

TOMORROW – Temperatures for tomorrow morning will be in the mid 30s, so be sure to bundle up for a chilly day tomorrow! Sky conditions remain mostly clear for the rest of our Tuesday to give us plenty of sunshine! Temperatures become more seasonal for tomorrow with highs in the mid 50s.

REST OF THIS WEEK – High pressure builds into the region to give us pleasant conditions for the next few days. Clear skies and seasonal temperatures continue this week with chilly mornings. Our next rain chance develops late Friday and into Saturday. Colder air also moves in for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 50s.