Cooler temperatures on the way

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After an active day yesterday, our weather will turn calm for the remainder of the week.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will slowly climb from the lower-50’s to the upper-50’s today, with a high temperature near 59. It’ll be windy at times, with wind gusts up to 20 mph possible. Sunny conditions are expected throughout the day.

THANKSGIVING: You’ll want to grab the light (or heavy) jacket tomorrow! Temperatures will only reach the low-50’s tomorrow. We’ll have a breeze tomorrow, as well, so it’ll feel a little cooler than the actual temperature. We’ll stay dry tomorrow, with sunny skies lasting through the day.

FRIDAY: It’ll be COLD as you head out the door. Temperatures on Friday morning will be in the upper-20’s. Temperatures will struggle to reach the low-50’s Friday afternoon. No rain is expected on Friday.