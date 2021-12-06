COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: A strong cold front pushed through the region this morning producing widespread showers and thunderstorms, but the rain has come to an end.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy early, becoming mostly clear overnight. Colder with lows in the low-30s. North wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the low-50s. East wind around 5 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the low-40s. Calm wind.

THIS WEEK: Below average temperatures will continue through the first half of the week thanks to this morning’s cold front. Temperature will moderate Wednesday into the low-60s then near 70s degrees by Thursday with our next chance of rain Friday afternoon. A better chance of rain arrives Saturday with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be on the strong side with frequent lightning, heavy rain, and gusty winds possible. Rain will end by Saturday night as the front pushes to our east. We will be sunny and colder once again Sunday with highs in the mid-50s.