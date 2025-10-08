Cooler Temperatures to End the Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A slight temperature drop and humidity dropping off is ahead as a cold front moved through.

WEDNESDAY: Feeling muggy in the morning, the front will push through Alabama in the later morning hours. We will not feel an immediate difference in humidity or temperatures just yet. Clouds will begin to clear into the evening hours with showers possible this afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s this afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: As clouds begin to clear, temperatures will drop into the 50s and 60s for most of our coverage area.

END OF WEEK: Ending the week with slightly cooler temperatures. Highs in the afternoon will be in the lower 80s with low humidity as well. Passing clouds overhead, but most areas will have plenty of sunshine! Lows at night will be in the middle 50s to low 60s.