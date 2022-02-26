Cooler weekend ahead, then we return to the 70s next week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: We’ll have a brief cool-down this weekend before a gradual warming trend begins next weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and colder with lows in the low-30s. North wind around 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few areas of light rain or drizzle. Highs in the mid-to-upper 40s. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of rain: 30%.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Occasional showers. Overnight lows in the upper-30s. Calm wind. Chance of rain: 100%.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Rain ends Sunday morning, and clouds will decrease through the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will top out in the low-50s, but we will warm up through next week. Temperatures will reach the low-70s by Thursday and Friday, with plenty of sunshine across the region.