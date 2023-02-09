Cooler weekend ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Cooling this weekend with rain chances lingering through Saturday. Seasonal temperatures return next week.



TODAY: Clouds will clear through the morning leaving us with some sunshine! Expect another spring-like day with highs landing in the low 60s. Overnight lows will drop to the low 40s.

FRIDAY: Under partly sunny skies, temperatures will top out near 60 degrees. A slight rain chance seems to favor our western counties overnight. Any showers will be spotty.

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies will rule overhead with a 30% chance of rain through the afternoon. Temperatures drop to the 50s with overnight lows below freezing!