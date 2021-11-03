Cooler with occasional showers Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Clouds and showers highlight the forecast today, but gradual improvement is expected by the weekend.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will thicken up through the day and bring occasional showers to the region. Temperatures will hold in the 40s northwest of the Trace and only reach the lower 50s elsewhere. A slight breeze and limited to no sun will make this quite the chilly day!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Some partial clearing is possible, especially in far northern Mississippi. In these spots, temperatures could drop into the 30s with patchy frost.

THURSDAY: Gradual clearing is expected through the day as highs return to the middle and upper 50s. Lows will likely drop into the upper 30s area-wide and bring another threat for patchy frost.

FRIDAY: An organizing system in the eastern Gulf will keep moisture nearby the region, so a partly cloudy sky will prevail through the day. Highs will reach the middle 60s after starting in the upper 30s.

WEEKEND: Seasonal early November weather is on tap – expect plenty of sun with highs in the 60s and morning lows in the lower 40s.

NEXT WEEK: All signs are pointing to a warming trend! Highs may return back to the lower and middle 70s Monday and Tuesday with lots of sunshine.