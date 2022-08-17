Cooler with rain likely Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A soggy Wednesday is on tap, and additional rain chances continue into the upcoming weekend.

WEDNESDAY: Rain is likely much of the day, tapering in the afternoon and early evening hours. Some pockets of heavy rain and rumbles are possible, but any severe threat should remain closer to I-20 in the state. Daytime temperatures will likely hold in the 70s!

REST OF WEEK: The number of showers should decrease relative to Wednesday, but at least isolated showers and possibly a storm remain possible Thursday and Friday. Highs will stay below average in the middle 80s.

WEEKEND: While coverage of rain stays relatively scattered Saturday, increased rain chances are likely on Sunday as yet another front nears the region.

NEXT WEEK: A soggy start to the work week is looking likely as Sunday’s front begins to stall across the Mid-South. This should yield scattered to widespread rain and storms Monday and Tuesday with highs back in the low 80s.