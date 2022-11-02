Cooling briefly with weekend front

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Temperatures are staying above average for a few more days. The front this weekend will bring slight relief to the warmer temperatures.

TONIGHT: Temperatures are going to be cooling into the lower 50s and upper 40s tonight. Sky conditions are going to remain mostly clear with calm wind speed and direction.

THURSDAY: Another great day is in the forecast. Temperatures are heading into the upper 70s. The sky is going to be filled with a lot of sun and very little cloud coverage. There is a 0% chance for rain showers. Overnight low temperatures will fall into the middle 50s.

FRIDAY: The temperatures will be just slightly warmer, heading into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Cloud coverage will be building in throughout the day, with a possible chance of showers Friday evening. Temperatures Friday night will range from the middle 50s to the lower 60s.

WEEKEND: Another cold front is going to be moving in from the WNW. This front is going to bring in showers and storms for the weekend. Temperatures will be in the low to middle 70s. There will be heavy cloud coverage. Overnight temperatures will only fall into the low to middle 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures are going to quickly head back into the lower 80s. The cloud coverage will begin clearing back out Monday.