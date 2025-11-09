COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures are cooling down as we head into the end of the weekend.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A quiet night overall with partly cloudy conditions. Low temperatures tonight will be in the low-50’s. Wind gusts could reach 20 mph at times as a cold front pushes through our area.

SUNDAY: We will feel a noticeable difference in our temperatures thanks to that passing cold front with highs in upper-50’s and lower-60’s. Passing clouds are possible throughout the day, but no rain is expected. Low temperatures will drop into the upper-20’s Sunday night. A Freeze Warning is in effect for Sunday night through Monday morning.

MONDAY: A very chilly start to the day is expected on Monday. High temperatures will only reach the mid-40’s, with mostly sunny conditions expected.