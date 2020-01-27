Cooper Tire And Rubber Company Purchases Facility In Mexico

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- A local tire manufacturing company is expanding across the U.S. border.

Cooper Tire and Rubber Company has now acquired full ownership of its facility in Mexico.

The company said this move does not mean they’re shutting down business at the Tupelo facility.

Cooper Tire spokeswoman Anne Roman said they purchased the Mexico facility to strengthen Cooper’s global manufacturing footprint.

“Cooper Tire is proud to have a winning operation and great team in Tupelo,” said Roman,

Vice President, Communications & Public Affairs Cooper Tire & Rubber Company. “We have been, and plan to continue, to invest in Tupelo. We currently manufacture tires in Tupelo that meet the needs of some of the most discerning customers in the world, including Mercedes-Benz. Our decision to acquire full ownership of our Mexico facility, which we have been a partner in for 11 years, is to further strengthen Cooper’s global manufacturing footprint to help meet customer needs, in this case primarily in Latin America. It does not relate to our Tupelo facility.”

“Full ownership of COOCSA is part of our strategic plan to optimize Cooper’s global manufacturing footprint with cost-competitive production of quality tires in key geographies,” said Cooper President & Chief Executive Officer Brad Hughes. “We are excited to continue working with the team in Mexico as we look forward to enhancing the facility’s global competitiveness in the tire industry.”