Cooper Tires will begin reopening its manufacturing plants next week, including the Tupelo plant.

The facilities had temporarily closed for about five weeks because of the COVID-19 outbreaks and its impact.

The company said in order to protect employees it has increased cleaning and disinfecting of equipment, continue social distancing, prohibiting visitors, and other measures.

Cooper Tires also has plants in Findlay, Ohio; Clarksdale, Mississippi; and Texarkana, Arkansas.