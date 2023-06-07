Copy and paste

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- More of the same conditions for the next several days. Hot temperatures sit in the middle 80s to lower 90s. Multiple days have the chance of scattered afternoon showers and potentially thunderstorms.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Another mild and muggy night in NE Mississippi. Low temperatures tonight will only be in the middle 60s. There will also be hazy sky conditions continuing through the rest of the night.

THURSDAY: Hot high temperatures maintain in the upper 80s. Thursday brings back a heavier chance of afternoon showers and storms, as a weak cold front moves North to South across Mississippi. Low temps will be in the low to middle 60s.

FRIDAY: A mostly sunny day to end the week! And much less humid. High temperatures continue in the upper 80s to lower 90s. With more sun than cloud coverage, rain chance falls to nearly 0%. Overnight temperatures also get to drop a few more degrees in to the lower 60s.