Copy, paste, and sweat

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Toasty temps and high heat indices continue into the last week of June. Not much changing the forecast.

MONDAY NIGHT: Another warm and humid night. Temperatures will only be dropping into the middle 70s. There will be another chance for patchy fog in and across the corner. Make sure to slow down and have headlights on when driving through these conditions.

TUESDAY: Staying sweaty into the week! High temperatures will reach the middle 90s, with high humidity levels holding on. This will keep dangerous heat indices in the triple digits. Drinking lots of water will help keep your internal temperature lower. Passing clouds and the chance for afternoon pop-up showers and storms will continue to be on trend.

WED/THUR: Copy and paste. HEAT ADVISORIES continue through the week, due to the high humidity and triple digit heat indices. Do the 7 second hand test before taking your pets on walks. It does not take long for the ground to get hotter than the air temperature. High temperatures hold in the middle 90s, with lows in the low to middle 70s. Afternoon to evening pop-up rain chance maintains too.