Corinth ‘cop choir’ takes lipsync challenge to the next level

CORINTH, Miss. (WCBI) – Check out a new epic lipsync challenge brought to you by the Corinth Police Department.

It starts out with a shoplifter call, the suspect then leads police on a bit of wild goose chase.

- Advertisement -

The challenge features songs by Usher, Journey and I guess the Corinth Police Department caught Beiber fever with a cut from one his songs.

At the end of the video, the cop choir challenged the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Department.

They dedicated the video is to their fellow officers overseas.

At last check, the video had been shared almost 8,000 times, racking up over 900 comments, 3,500 reactions and 86,000 views.

Watch the entire video, below.