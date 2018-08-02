Lipsync challenge heats up when Corinth FD joins the fun

CORINTH, Miss. (WCBI)- The lipsync challenges are heating up and it’s safe to say the Corinth Fire Department is on fire.

Challenged by the people in Corinth, the fire department put together a mix of oldies show casing their muscle and hustle.

One fire fighter even manages to fit the Kiki challenge in between all the classics.

The fire department dedicated the video to three of their fallen brothers.

They’ve also challenged the Southhaven Fire Department and Corinth School District.

Watch the entire video below!