Corinth man receives 20-year sentence for carjacking & kidnapping

CORINTH, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tennessee man will spend time in a Mississippi prison.

51-year-old Robert Bolden Jr. of Selmer pleaded guilty to carjacking and kidnapping in Alcorn County.

He was sentenced to 20 years in prison. He was also given five years probation.

Two other people were arrested after the October 2023 incident, which involved two stolen vehicles and an infant child.

