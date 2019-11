CORINTH, Miss. (WCBI) – A Corinth family is asking for help finding a family member who hasn’t been seen in over two weeks.

Jeffrey Jamal Moore, 26, was last heard from on October 26.

Moore is about 5’6 and weighs 165 pounds.

The Corinth Police Department asked that anyone who can help find Moore to call the department at 662-286-3377.