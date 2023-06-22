Corinth police arrest parents after 3-month-old baby dies at hospital

CORINTH, Miss. (WCBI) – A three-month-old baby has died from head injuries and now the parents are under arrest.

On June 14, Corinth Police officers were called to Douglas Street regarding a three-month-old unresponsive baby.

The baby was taken to Magnolia Regional Health Center and then transferred to LeBonhuer Children’s Hospital in Memphis Tennessee.

The three-month-old died later that night due to blunt force trauma to the head according to the hospital.

Gabriel Girner, the baby’s father, was arrested and charged with Capital Murder.

The mother, who is a minor, was arrested as well.

She was charged with condoning child abuse.

The baby’s body has been sent to the state crime lab.

