Corinth schools facing positive Covid test

CORINTH (WCBI) Corinth is the First North Mississippi school to return to class now it’s the first to deal with a positive Covid 19 case. The district announced Friday that someone at Corinth High School tested positive and is being quarantined . Contact tracing is completed and anyone in contact with the infected person for more than 15 minutes has been notified. Those people are being asked to quarantine for 14 days. Students impacted must still attend district learning in order to get credit for the day.