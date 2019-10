BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Corinth woman was accused of stealing, and then damaging a car in Booneville.

Sydney Rider, 23, was charged with felony taking of a motor vehicle. She was also charged with malicious mischief because of damage caused to the car after she took it.

Booneville police alleged Rider took the car early in the morning on September 13. She was later taken into custody the same day.

Rider’s bond was set at $25,000.