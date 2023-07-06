Corinth woman arrested in Saltillo on charges related to alleged burglary

SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – A trip to Saltillo landed a Corinth woman in the Lee County Jail.

Last Friday, Saltillo police were called to a possible burglary on Smith Drive. Officers were told that a woman had entered an apartment through a window. She then left the apartment and reportedly tried to get away in a car that was not hers.

The homeowners confronted her, and she then ran into another apartment. That’s where the police found her.

Officers arrested Haley McCracken of Corinth and charged her with breaking and entering, burglary of an auto, and disorderly conduct.

Her bond has been set at $25,000.

