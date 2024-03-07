Corinth woman faces charges for child allegedly being at drug sale

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Corinth woman is in the Prentiss County Jail awaiting trial on drug and child abuse charges.

Kristy Walker was arrested Tuesday for two counts of sale of a controlled substance.

That charge was enhanced due to the alleged sale taking place within 1,500 feet of a school or church.

Walker also faces two counts of child abuse – allowing a child to be present at a drug sale.

The warrants were the result of a case presented to a recent Prentiss County Grand Jury.

