Cornerstone Park collaborates with Babe Ruth League, Inc.

The Babe Ruth Tournament will be swinging into Starkville this July.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Cornerstone Park signed with Babe Ruth League, Inc. to bring a tournament to Starkville.

The tournament will host teams ranging from tee-ball to 14-year-olds.

The Babe Ruth League is a non-profit that aims to give kids a great baseball experience without financial strain.

Champions are given a travel stipend to the game’s location, which will soon be Starkville.

Mayor Lynn Spruill and National Commissioner of the Babe Ruth League Michael Solanik hope to bring a fun experience to the new park and surrounding area.

“This is our first year to be open so we were looking for something that would put us on the map, and to have enough fields to be able to service the Babe Ruth event is just so important to us and I couldn’t be more excited about it,” Mayor Sprurill said.

“We’re looking at bringing about 75 teams to the community,” Solanik said. “The partnership with SFC, Cornerstone Park, and the city, ‘ll be helping us with the operations. We’ll work on bringing those teams here to the community, have them stay in your hotels, eat at your restaurants, and see your attractions. We will have those teams here stay to play so those hotels will be seeing that economic impact and we will make sure that the kids are playing baseball, staying here in the community for as long as they can.”

The tournament will be making its debut July 17th-21st.

