“Coralla Cake” gets a lot of attention at 2020 Corolla unveiling

BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WCBI) – Without a doubt, the 12th generation Corolla and the team members who built the car were the true stars of the ceremony at the Blue Springs plant Monday.

But, a “Corolla Cake” made to look like the very real cars that come off the assembly line drew a lot of attention at the ceremony.

The cake, completed with working lights, was made by “Sweet T’s Bakery” in Oxford.

The bakery was featured on the Food Network TV show “Cake Wars” and was named champions for their edible works of art.

Co-owner Jeff Taylor said he was honored to provide the cake for Toyota’s latest milestone.

“It’s a big opportunity for us, you know, we have got to do a lot of big cakes, a lot of cool events, but this is probably by far the coolest one we’ve been at, and definitely the biggest cake I’ve made, size wise, it was definitely a challenge,” said Taylor.

More than 50 hours went into the Corolla cake, according to Taylor.

It weighed about 200 pounds.