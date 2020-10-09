Coronavirus cases are back on the rise according to MSDH

JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – COVID-19 cases are on the rise and so are hospitalization.

The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 862 new cases today, along with six deaths.

606 people are now in hospitals across the state with confirmed or suspected coronavirus symptoms.

139 patients are in I.C.U., with 66 on a ventilator.

In our area, Lee County is reporting the highest number of new cases with 39.

Itawamba has 24 and Chickasaw has 19.

Lafayette and Pontotoc Counties are both reporting 15 new cases each.