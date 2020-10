JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – There are 970 new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi, along with eight new deaths.

The state’s death toll is now more than 3,300.

Health department officials report 157 people are in I.C.U. at hospitals across the state.

In our area, Lee County has the most new cases with 21.

Oktibbeha has 12. Lafayette and Monroe Counties have ten new cases each.

Lowndes and Pontotoc have nine.