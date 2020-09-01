Coronavirus numbers have a slight increase today in Mississippi

JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – A slight increase in new COVID-19 cases, today, in Mississippi.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 634 new cases and 20 deaths.

Eight of those fatalities occurred in the WCBI viewing area.

Hospital numbers continue to improve in the state. 802 people are hospitalized with confirmed or suspected coronavirus symptoms.

207 patients are in I.C.U.

In the WCBI viewing area, Lee and Lafayette Counties have the most new cases today with 34.

Itawamba is reporting 24 and Oktibbeha County has 20.