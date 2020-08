JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – Hospitalizations in Mississippi hold steady in today’s latest numbers from the state health department.

585 new COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths are being reported today.

The number of people in hospitals across the state remains steady at 878.

232 patients are in I.C.U., with 119 on a ventilator.

Lafayette County has the most new COVID-19 cases in the area with 44. Lee County has 20, Oktibbeha has 14. Monroe and Alcorn are both reporting 13.