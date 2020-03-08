Coronavirus updates: Coronavirus infections in U.S. top 500

The number of coronavirus cases in the United States topped 500 on Sunday as federal, state and local officials throughout the country tried to reassure citizens of public health plans to deal with the ongoing outbreak. The U.S. State Department urged all American citizens to avoid cruise travel as a cruise ship hit by the coronavirus remained 10-12 miles offshore near the port of Oakland.

The number of cases worldwide topped 100,000, with more than 80,000 in mainland China. As the number of people sickened in Italy climbed above 7,000, the country surpassed South Korea as having the second-highest number of infections.

- Advertisement -

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Army said the army has decided to restrict travel of soldiers to and from South Korea and Italy due to coronavirus.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said the state has the ability to test nearly 8,000 individuals at 15 different labs. There are so far 85 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state

In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo urged the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to immediately allow state labs with the correct equipment and kits to begin testing for positive coronavirus cases due to the federal government’s lack of keeping up with outbreak demands.

Here is a breakdown of the number of cases in the most affected countries (Full list is here):