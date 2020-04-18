Coronavirus updates: Food banks see surging demand across U.S.

The One World: Together At Home concert started at 2 p.m. ET with a montage of people under lockdown in the U.S., U.K., France and Spain. “To all of our frontline healthcare workers, we are with you. Thank you for being there for us,” read an on-screen caption, according to BBC News.

The main concert will air in the U.S. on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on ViacomCBS Networks, ABC, NBC, iHeartMedia and Bell Media networks platforms in Canada. In the U.K., BBC One will air the concert Sunday. The show will also be streaming on multiple global platforms, including: Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo and YouTube.

Actress Jameela Jamil introduced the event, saying “we are here for a moment of respite and hopefully joy as we celebrate our true heroes.” Singer Andra Day was up first with a performance of her song, “Rise Up.”

In between performances and celebrity cameos, testimonials from health care workers are shown. The president of the UN General Assembly also joined with a video message thanking essential workers.

Proceeds generated from the concert will go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO.