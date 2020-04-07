Coronavirus updates: New York reports new high in deaths

President Trump on Monday ousted Glenn Fine, the acting inspector general tasked with overseeing more than $2.2 trillion in spending included in the coronavirus relief package approved by Congress. The move comes as New York reported its deadliest day yet.

By Tuesday, 5,489 New Yorkers had lost their lives to COVID-19, up from 4,758 a day earlier, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a news conference. More than 12,280 people have died across the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Worldwide, over 81,000 people have died.

Hospitals are at breaking point and many parts of the U.S. are still seeing an alarming rise in infections. Japan is bracing for a major increase in cases and, in Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson himself is locked in a battle with the virus, waking up Tuesday in a London hospital’s intensive care unit.

