Coronavirus updates: U.S. death toll tops 25,000

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city will soon have access to 100,000 coronavirus test kits per week. De Blasio called the news a “breakthrough,” but said more tests will still be needed.

Half of the 100,000 test kits are being bought from Aria Diagnostics, a biotech company located in Indiana that has already donated 50,000 kits to the city, according to de Blasio. “They have confirmed that they can produce them regularly for New York City,” he said.

Starting next week, New York City will purchase 50,000 test kits from Aria per week, he said.

The remaining 50,000 will be produced in New York City. De Blasio said the is building “a brand new supply chain” through existing businesses, commercial labs and academic institutions that will create the swabs, solution and tubes which make up a test. According to the mayor, the coordinated effort will begin producing 50,000 test kits per week by the start of May.

“For the first time we’re going to have a truly reliable, major supply of testing,” de Blasio said. He cautioned, however, that the supply “does not let the federal government off the hook.”

“They still have to come through now, because the amount of testing we’re going to need — the amount of testing that’s going to be needed all over the country — is vast,” de Blasio said. “But hopefully the example that New York City is setting will be recognized in Washington.”