MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Aberdeen man was killed after being hit by a car.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said Larry Ward, 50, was crossing Highway 145 when he was struck.

It appeared the car was going south on Highway 145 when the accident happened. The driver of the car was not injured.

Ward died at the scene.

Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle said the driver was not cited.