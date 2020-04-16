Coroner confirms first coronavirus death in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Coroner Greg Merchant confirmed Lowndes County’s first COVID-19 death.

The man died Thursday morning at Baptist Golden Triangle, in Columbus.

WCBI was told that the patient lived at the Arrington Assisted Living Community and was just diagnosed last week.

Earlier this week, the retirement community administration told WCBI no one else in the living center is showing any symptoms.

They also told us where the person lived has been zoned off and those living in that part of the building are being quarantined.

Lowndes County has 30 confirmed COVID-19 cases.