Coroner identifies body found in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identifies the man found near railroad tracks in Lowndes County.

Merchant told WCBI it appeared that Marty Atkins had been living near the intersection of Bearcreek Road and Military Road since a fire destroyed a home where he was staying.

In 2022, Atkins was charged with arson of an abandoned house.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said a railroad worker called 911 after finding a man lying on the side of the railroad track.

A makeshift shelter was close by with food and clothing inside.

Extreme heat may have contributed to Atkins’ death.

