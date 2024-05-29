Coroner identifies children killed in Lowndes County house fire

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The children killed in a Lowndes County house fire were identified.

Coroner Greg Merchant said 15-year-old Willie Baldwin and 10-year-old Taeveion Kidd both died at the home.

They lived at the Deer Trail house with their family.

Four other people were injured in the early Tuesday morning fire.

As of yesterday afternoon, three victims were still hospitalized.

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze.

