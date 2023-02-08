Coroner identifies victim of deadly shooting in Amory Tuesday night

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – We now know the name of the man killed in an Amory homicide.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the victim is 34-year-old Dennis Trenard Ezell.

Investigators said the shooting happened at 111th Street and J Avenue on Tuesday night.

The suspect did turn himself in; however, the name of that suspect has not been released.

We will keep you updated as we learn more information.

