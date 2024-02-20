Coroner identifies victims of fatal Pontotoc County shooting

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – We now know the names of the two people found dead in Pontotoc County Sunday night.

Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bradford told WCBI that the shooting victims were 57-year-old Tabatha Moore and 40-year-old Gastin White.

Moore and White were found in the Bradley Road area of Pontotoc County Sunday night.

Both victims were shot.

The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office had identified Michael O’Neal and Lebreko Clark as suspects in the case.

Investigators believed others may also be connected.

