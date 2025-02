Coroner’s Office investigates the death of a pedestrian in Lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a pedestrian.

There are few details available at this time, but Coroner Carolyn Green says a woman was hit by a vehicle, east of Mooreville earlier on February 18.

The woman died at the scene.

More information is expected to be released later this afternoon.

